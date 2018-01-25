Kendrick Lamar to Open 2018 Grammys With U2 and Dave Chappelle

Kevin Winter/WireImage
This is some 2018 Grammys news you're going to love: Kendrick Lamar is opening the show!
The rapper, who is nominated this year in seven categories, will be this year's opening act, E! News can exclusively confirm. Lamar won't be entertaining the crowd solo, either. He's slated to take the stage at Madison Square Garden with U2 and E! News has learned Dave Chappelle will also be a part of the opening act.
The trio joins a growing star-studded list of Grammy performers for this year, including Miley Cyrus, DJ Khaled, Childish Gambino, Elton John, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Sam Smithand Pink. Chapelle was also previously confirmed to present at Sunday's show as well as Kelly Clarkson, Katie Holmes, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Hailee Steinfeld among others.
Lamar is the most nominated artist this year behind fellow nominee Jay-Z, who is up for eight awards. Both are contenders for the coveted awards for "Album of the Year" and "Record of the Year."
Meanwhile, Late Late Show host James Corden is gearing up to host the annual ceremony for the second year in a row. "To be hosting the show like the Grammys is so far beyond anything I ever thought I would ever do with my life. We're gonna try and just not ruin it really," the emcee recently said on CBS This Morning. "The Grammys is all about the performances. It's all about the music, so we're just gonna try and usher that around, but there [are] some great performances coming up."
As he continued to dish, "I haven't seen it yet because we haven't started rehearsing, but I've seen a sort of outline of what it is and if it's as good as it is in my head, it's going to be amazing. I think it's going to be incredible."
You can catch Lamar's performance on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Let the countdown begin!