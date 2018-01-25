Kendrick Lamar to Open 2018 Grammys With U2 and Dave Chappelle

Lamar is the most nominated artist this year behind fellow nominee Jay-Z, who is up for eight awards. Both are contenders for the coveted awards for "Album of the Year" and "Record of the Year."

Meanwhile, Late Late Show host James Corden is gearing up to host the annual ceremony for the second year in a row. "To be hosting the show like the Grammys is so far beyond anything I ever thought I would ever do with my life. We're gonna try and just not ruin it really," the emcee recently said on CBS This Morning. "The Grammys is all about the performances. It's all about the music, so we're just gonna try and usher that around, but there [are] some great performances coming up."

As he continued to dish, "I haven't seen it yet because we haven't started rehearsing, but I've seen a sort of outline of what it is and if it's as good as it is in my head, it's going to be amazing. I think it's going to be incredible."