12 Camels Disqualified From Beauty Pageant in Saudi Arabia for Receiving Botox Injections

Happy Hump Day?

12 camels have been disqualified from a beauty pageant in Saudi Arabia after getting Botox injections. Yes, you read that right. According to The National, the animals were disqualified from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival after receiving the cosmetic enhancements.

"They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw," Ali Al Mazrouei, son of a top Emirati breeder, told the publication. "It makes the head more inflated so when the camel comes it's like, 'Oh look at how big is that head is. It has big lips, a big nose.'"