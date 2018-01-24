12 Camels Disqualified From Beauty Pageant in Saudi Arabia for Receiving Botox Injections

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Big Little Lies, Meryl Streep

Big Little Lies Cast Is Just as Excited About Meryl Streep Joining Season 2 as You Are

Logan Paul

Logan Paul Releases Suicide Prevention Video After ''Suicide Forest'' Controversy

Dakota Johnson, Don Johnson

Dakota Johnson's Dad Has the Best Reaction to Those Chris Martin Dating Rumors

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

Happy Hump Day?

12 camels have been disqualified from a beauty pageant in Saudi Arabia after getting Botox injections. Yes, you read that right. According to The National, the animals were disqualified from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival after receiving the cosmetic enhancements.

"They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw," Ali Al Mazrouei, son of a top Emirati breeder, told the publication. "It makes the head more inflated so when the camel comes it's like, 'Oh look at how big is that head is. It has big lips, a big nose.'"

Read

Fiona, You've Got Some Competition! Baby Hippo Born at Disney World's Animal Kingdom

According to the festival's website, "The King Abdulaziz Camel Beauty Contest has been eagerly looked forward to each year since they were launched in the year 2000. The Contest attracts not only direct participants, including those who make their livelihood from the events, but also those who enjoy the increasing number of activities associated with the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival."

The National reports that before the festival began in Al Dhana a veterinarian was caught "performing plastic surgery" on camels, giving them Botox and reducing the size of their ears. There's a disparate desire to win the competition because the prize money for the festival totals $57 million, with $31.8 million reserved just for the pageants.

30,000 camels have already arrived to the festival, which will take place throughout the rest of the month.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Animals , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.