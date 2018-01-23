Oscar Nominations 2018 Stats: 18 History-Making Firsts, Double Nominees, Rare Feats and More

The Oscars always come full of excitement as the show is known to be "Hollywood's Biggest Night of the Year," but the 2018 Oscars are taking it a step further.
Following the announcement of the nominations this morning, this year's show is already making headlines for some massive firsts, records, rare feats and so much more.
For example, Get Out director and screenwriter Jordan Peele made history with his three nominations, while Lady Bird director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig also broke records for her two nods.
And they're far from being the only ones to do so...
Here are 18 interesting stats about the 2018 Oscars:
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
1. Gerwig is the first female director to land a Best Director nomination for her directorial debut with Lady Bird.
2. She's also become just the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director in the history of the Oscars (that's 89 years people!). And just so you know, only one woman has won in the category before: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.
3. And while we're talking girl power, this marks just the second time in Oscar history that three women are nominated for Best Original Screenplay: Gerwig (Lady Bird), Emily V. Gordon (with Kumail Nanjiani on The Big Sick) and Vanessa Taylor (with Guillermo Del Toro on The Shape of Water).
Netflix
4. Rachel Morrison became the first and only woman to ever be nominated for Best Cinematography for her work on Mudbound.
5. Mudbound director Dee Rees became the second African-American woman to receive a screenwriting nomination—after Suzanne de Passe for Lady Sings the Blues in 1972.
6. In more Mudbound news, Mary J. Blige became the first woman to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.
Alex J. Berliner / ABImages via AP Images
7. Get Out director Peele earned three nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. This makes him the third person in Oscars history to earn nods in all three categories for a directorial debut and the first African-American to do so.
8. Peele is the fifth African-American to earn a Best Director nomination in the history of the Oscars. If he wins, he could make history as the first-ever African-American director to take home the coveted award.
9. Get Out is also the first film released in February to be nominated for an Oscar since 1991's The Silence of the Lambs. Most Oscar-contending films are released in the fall.
Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.
10. The Shape of Water's Octavia Spencer received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, giving her a total of three Oscar nominations in the history of her career. Thus, she's now tied withViola Davis as the most nominated African-American actress of all time.
11. Ziad Doueri's The Insult became the first Lebanese film to be nominated in the Oscars' foreign-language film category.
12. Yance Ford became just the third openly transgender person nominated for an Oscar, following Angela Morley and Anohni. He and Joslyn Barnes are up for Best Documentary Feature for their film Strong Island.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
13. Jacqueline Durran was nominated twice in Best Costume Design for Beauty and the Beast and The Darkest Hour.
14. Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer were also nominated twice in Best Production Design for Beauty and the Beast and The Darkest Hour.
15. Christopher Nolan picked up his first Best Director nomination for Dunkirk.
16. Christopher Plummer—who replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World just weeks before its release date—was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. At 88, he's the oldest actor nominee in the history of the Oscars.
17. Speaking of age, at 89, Agnès Varda is the oldest nominee in the history of the Oscars. She was nominated for Best Documentary Feature for her film Faces Places. James Ivory is just eight days younger than her, and is up for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name.
18. Logan scored a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, becoming the first live-action superhero film to do so.