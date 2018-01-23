Family Guy and The Nightmare Before Christmas Leaving Netflix in February 2018

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 7:30 AM

Family Guy, Peter Griffin, Best Animated Dads

FOX

Out with the old and in with the new!

On Tuesday, Netflix announced several original series—including Altered Carbon, Coach Snoop and Queer Eye—are scheduled to premiere in February 2018. The company is also adding several popular movie titles to its streaming library, including American Pie, Ella Enchanted, GoodFellas, Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Meet the Parents and Men in Black.

Luckily, subscribers still have eight days to watch the following movies and TV series:

Leaving 2/1

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone's Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

The Nightmare Before Christmas, Oogie Boogie

Disney Enterprises

Leaving 2/2

A Ballerina's Tale

Leaving 2/3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving 2/5

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving 2/10

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving 2/11

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving 2/12

Honeymoon

Leaving 2/14

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving 2/15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

Leaving 2/16

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Leaving 2/17

Freakonomics

Leaving 2/19

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving 2/20

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving 2/21

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving 2/24

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving 2/28

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1

Click here for a list of what's coming to Netflix in February 2018.

