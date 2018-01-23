Busy Philipps Flies to Console Michelle Williams on the 10-Year Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

Busy Philipps would do anything for Michelle Williams. So, on Monday—the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger's death—the actress hopped on a plane to console her longtime best friend in person. In her Instagram Story, Busy shared a photo of Michelle closing her eyes and resting on her shoulder, writing, "It's ok." In another video, Michelle looked forlorn as The Cranberries' "Linger" played—an odd coincidence, as the band's singer, Dolores O'Riordan, died last week.

Before she met up with Michelle, Busy shared photos from her airplane journey, adding a red heart emoji. Earlier in the day, the actress cried in her car as a particularly meaningful song by MGMT played in the background. "I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath, who died 10 years ago, and this song came on, 'Time to Pretend,'" she said. "It came out after he had passed away and I remember when it came out, because I thought...it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, I just, every time I hear this song...it's weird." After she pumped up the volume, Busy wrote, "Just turn it up I guess?"