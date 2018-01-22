All the Standout Jewelry You Missed at the SAG Awards 2018

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
If you're going to invest in jewelry, it should be red carpet-worthy.
This means when you walk past onlookers like you're strutting down the carpet (because you're a star, too), the glitz of your jewels is near blinding in its splendor. Why else would you spend thousands of dollars on an accessory?
The red carpet is, thus, the perfect platform for inspiration. Paired with gowns designed to wow the world, award ceremonies are pretty much the original Kirakira+, offering endless sparkles for fashion lovers to drool over. And, the SAG Awards 2018 is a shining example.
Celebrities like Gina Rodriguez, Margot Robbie and more were dripping in diamonds at last night's event, and we just had to find out where to window shop for their sensational glitz.
Take a look at the epic styles that you probably missed below!
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Drop earrings were a major trend at the SAG Awards 2018. Thankfully, the This Is Us star's choice just as affordable as they are beautiful.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale actress' floral statement earrings were the perfect addition to her white lace gown.
Article continues below
Jasmine Earrings,
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
With this colorful, sequined gown, Jane, the Virgin's leading lady picked a matching two-toned ring that grabbed out attention.
Duo Ring, $2,640
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The safety pin-inspired earrings stood out under the star's Diana Ross-influenced hairstyle.
Link Earrings, $4,000
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
With this one-sided up-do, this simple, sparkling accessory made a major difference.
Article continues below
Mirian Ear Cuff, $2,940
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Feathers, diamonds and pearls—the I, Tonya star revealed a lot of feminine flair.
South Sea Pearl Noble Bracelet, $7,800
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pairing with her $200 dress, this diamond bracelet took her look to the next level.
18k White Gold Diamond Bangle, $9,195
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While small, the actress' diamond earrings are perfection.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: This 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Trend Had Stars Blushing
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.