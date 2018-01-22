Taryn Manning Proves SAG Award Fashion Doesn't Have to Break the Bank With $200 Dress

When it comes to red carpet-worthy fashion, you don't need to break the bank. Exhibit A: Taryn Manning's 2018 SAG Awardslook.

The Orange Is the New Black star stepped out on Sunday for the annual ceremony as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. As she walked the red carpet outside of the Shrine Auditorium, the star posed in a black boatneck A-line ballgown by Adrianna Papell with a high-low hem.

Manning paired the dress with white ankle-strap Aquazzura pumps and statement jewelry. If any fans fell particularly in love with the classic look, they're in luck because the dress is not only available to buy, but also budget-friendly as far as gowns are concerned.