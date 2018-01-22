Sterling K. Brown Reflects on His History-Making Award Show Wins: "I Want to Represent"

Sterling K. Brown is too busy making history to write his memoirs. The This Is Us star is the first black man to win the The Actor, the Screen Actors Guild Award, for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the Sunday, Jan. 21 ceremony. This history-making win came a few weeks after Brown won the Golden Globe for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, the first black actor to win the award since 1998.

He already has an Emmy for his work as Randall Pearson on the NBC drama. So what's next? Not the memoirs just yet.