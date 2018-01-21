All of the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2018 SAG Awards Dress

Giuliana Rancic just set the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet standard with a three-toned metallic gown.

The E! host was one of the first to appear on the carpet, in anticipation of an exciting list of celebrity guests. As a red carpet pro, her metallic look shined bright against the SAG backdrop, making us even more excited for the fashion to come.

Her silver, gold and black beaded gown from the Steven Khalil Spring 2018 Couture collection features a geometrical print that accentuates the silhouette of the dress. The high neckline, bodice, cold shoulders and skirt present different sequences of beads to catch your eye no matter where you're standing in relation to her—an important attribute for the Live from the Red Carpet host. Moving from the top to bottom, the garb becomes increasingly sheer, allowing onlookers to see a shadow of her legs and shoes.