Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp Reveal Big (Fake) News About Next Season at the 2018 SAG Awards

Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo have an interesting imagination when it comes to predicting the next season of Stranger Things.

The young boys stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet where they dished the (fake) scoop to Nina Parker ahead of the 2018 SAG Awards.

"We know nothing!" Matarazzo promised, laughing. "I know a little bit, but I'm not talking about it!"

Thus, Parker suggested they start something.

"We should tell you something fake," Schnapp joked. "To hype it up!"

And that's where things got dark...

"We all die," Schnapp said after thinking about it. "The show ends."

Matarazzo added, "Before the show even starts! The entire show is just Stranger Things and then the ending credits after that."

LOL! OK, let's hope that's not how it goes.