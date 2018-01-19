GLAAD Media Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Annapurna Pictures
This year's GLAAD Media Award nominations have officially arrived!
Transparent's Trace Lysette 13 Reasons Why star Wilson Cruz announced the 29th annual group of nominees Friday, including those for the newest category, Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category, which is meant to recognize growing LGBTQ inclusion in all-ages programming.
Among the year's contenders are this award season's silver screen favorites like Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, small screen standouts like This Is Us and The Handmaid's Tale and music stars like Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith.
Jay-Z received special recognition for his 4:44 track, "Smile," as well as In a Heartbeat, the animated short written and directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David.
The annual ceremonies are meant to honor media for its accurate, fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. Additional, the awards fund GLAAD's continuous work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5.
Without further ado, here are this year's nominees:
Outstanding Film-Wide Release
Battle of the Sexes
Call Me by Your Name
Lady Bird
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
The Shape of Water
Outstanding Film-Limited Release
BPM
A Fantastic Woman
God's Own Country
Thelma
The Wound
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bold Type
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Superstore
Survivor's Remorse
Transparent
Will & Grace
Outstanding Drama Series
Billions
Doubt
The Handmaid's Tale
Nashville
Sense8
Shadowhunters
Star
Star Trek: Discovery
This Is Us
Wynonna Earp
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"Chapter 8" Legion
"Grace" Pure Genius
"Lady Cha Cha" Easy
"The Missionaries" Room 104
"Thanksgiving" Master of None
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Cult
Feud: Bette and Joan
Godless
Queers
When We Rise
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Andi Mack
"Chosen Family" Danger & Eggs
"The Emergency Plan" Doc McStuffins
Steven Universe
The Loud House
Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)
Las chicas del cable
La doble vida de Estela Carrillo
Ingobernable
Outstanding Documentary
Chavela
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Kiki
"Real Boy" Independent Lens
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
Outstanding Reality Program
Gaycation with Ellen Page
I Am Jazz
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor: Game Changers
The Voice
Outstanding Music Artist
Miley Cyrus, Younger Now
Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom
Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds
Kehlani, SweetSexySavage
Kelela, Take Me Apart
Perfume Genius, No Shape
Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All
St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION
Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful
Outstanding Comic Book
America
The Backstagers
Batwoman
Black Panther
Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love
Goldie Vance
Iceman
Lumberjanes
Quantum Teens are Go
The Woods
Outstanding Daily Drama
The Bold and The Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young & the Restless
Outstanding Talk Show Episode
"Australia Marriage Equality" Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
"Danica Roem" The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
"Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple" The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm" The View
"Trans Veterans React to Ban" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding TV Journalism-Newsmagazine
"A Boy Named Lucas" 20/20
"China Queer" The Naked Truth
"Gay Purge?" Nightline
"The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub" Anderson Cooper 360
"Trans Youth" VICE on HBO
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"The Abolitionists Face the Love Army" KAPP-KVEW Local News
"DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public" Good Morning America
"Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community" NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
"Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend" CBS Evening News
"Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era" AM Joy
Outstanding Newspaper Article
"Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man" by Lauren McGaughy
The Dallas Morning News
"Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out" by Shannon Ryan
Chicago Tribune
"Pulse Victims' Families in Puerto Rico: 'We Have to Cry Alone'" by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio
Orlando Sentinel
"Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming" by Lenny Bernstein
The Washington Post
"The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV" [series]
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Outstanding Magazine Article
"America's Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic" by Linda Villarosa
The New York Times Magazine
"Beyond 'He' or 'She': The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality" by Katy Steinmetz
Time
"Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya's Purge" by Masha Gessen
The New Yorker
"Free Radical" by Nathan Heller
Vogue
"Trans, Teen, and Homeless" by Laura Rena Murray
Rolling Stone
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
The Advocate
Billboard
People
Teen Vogue
Time
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
"The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M" by Lauren Larson
GQ.com
"For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later" by James Michael Nichols
HuffPost Queer Voices
"'I Am a Girl Now,' Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing." by Emma Eisenberg
Splinter
"Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won)" by Nico Lang
INTO
"Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist" by Samantha Allen
Splinter
Outstanding Digital Journalism-Multimedia
"Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O'Callaghan Comes Out as Gay" by Cyd Zeigler
Outsports/SB Nation
"Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion"
LogoTV.com
"'This Is How We Win': Inside Danica Roem's Historic Victory" by Diana Tourjée
Broadly.Vice.com
"Transgender Day of Remembrance" by Saeed Jones
AM to DM, BuzzFeed News
"US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo" by Nina dos Santos
CNN.com
Outstanding Blog
Autostraddle
Gays With Kids
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
Transgriot
Special Recognition
In a Heartbeat
written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David
"Smile" by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44
Outstanding TV Journalism-Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)
"Así viven los estudiantes transgénero después de que Trump anulara la ley de baños de Obama para escuela públicas" Primer Impacto
Univision
"Pulse, huellas de la masacre" Docufilms
CNN en Español
"Ser transgénero en Latinoamérica: sus experiencias y crecimiento" Vive la Salud
CNN en Español
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"Comunidad LGBTQ vulnerable bajo nuevo gobierno" Perspectiva Nacional
Entravision
"Entrevista con Daniela Vega" Showbiz
CNN en Español
"Joven transgénero tiene un mensaje para las familias: 'Acepten a sus hijos'" Al Punto
Univision
"El triunfo de una diseñadora mexicana transgénero en Nueva York" Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo
"Unidos contra la discriminación y el acoso contra la comunidad LGBT" Despierta América
Univision
Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish Language)
"La compleja realidad de ser gay en América Latina"
cnnespanol.cnn.com
"'No aprobar el Dream Act significaría una sentencia de muerte', jóvenes LGBT y DACA"
laopinion.com
"Padres de familia de Dallas luchan por los derechos de su hija transgénero"
aldiadallas.com
"Primera senadora trans aspira a impulsar medidas para sectores discriminados"
efe.com
"Tres hermanitos para dos papás"
laopinion.com