Dylan Farrow Maintains Woody Allen Is "Lying" About Alleged Sexual Assault

Dylan Farrow opened up about her sexual assault allegations against her adoptive father and famed director Woody Allen during Thursday's episode of CBS This Morning.

Speaking in her first televised interview about the accusations, 32-year-old Dylan recounted the harrowing incident that allegedly took place on Aug. 4, 1992—back when she was just 7 years old.

"I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father," she told interviewer Gayle King. "He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted…As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts, which I did say. As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger."