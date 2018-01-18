Justin Timberlake Finds Love With Eiza González in Surreal, Post-Apocalyptic "Supplies" Video

"Supplies" was produced by Pharrell Williams, who last worked with Timberlake on his debut album, Justified, in 2002. In a recent interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, the singer explained the gap between their collaborations. "I was not able to work with Pharrell out of—and I've got to say this the right way, because I want to blame anybody for anything, but it did change the course of things for a minute. Everyone remembers Clipse...Clipse was signed to Jive Records, which I was signed to," Timberlake said. "I don't know what went on with their deal, but I do remember that Pharrell was very adamant about getting them out of the deal. So, from my understanding, it became challenging for him to work with any Jive artist at that point."

"I was extremely hurt being caught up in the middle of it, but at the same time, I had a s--tload of money stolen from me by somebody else when I was in the group ['N Sync]. I had already gone through legal troubles, and I kind of felt like, 'I'm at this point where I feel like I have so much ahead of me, I don't want to be in the middle of the record label and somebody that I consider a friend,'" Timberlake said. "So, I feel like I kind of removed myself from the situation."