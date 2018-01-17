Kate Middleton Is a Comforting Mom During Children's Hospital Visit

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 6:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Elton John and More Added to 2018 Grammys Performers List

Alex Pall, Tori Woodward

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Accused of Cheating on Tori Woodward

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo's Candid Take on Patrick Dempsey, His Grey's Anatomy Exit & How Fast They Got Another "Penis in There"

Ava Watt, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

She may be a royal, but Kate Middleton is also just like every doting mom. 

As a future mother of three, the expectant Duchess of Cambridge let her maternal instincts shine through during a visit to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Wednesday, where she was slated to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Center. 

In typical fashion, the down-to-earth mama was greeted by onlookers as she arrived at the hospital donning a ruffled red Boden coat. The royal beamed as she spoke with 9-year-old Ava Watt, who has Cystic fibrosis. The youngster presented Middleton with a sweet teddy bear, which the duchess happily accepted.  

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Kate Middleton

Frank Augstein-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Inside, Middleton sat down for some coloring with the children and met with patients at the center, including 4-year-old Rafael Chana, whom brought a smile to her face as the two high-fived at his bedside. 

Ultimately, it was time to officially open the center. Joined by a group of young patients, Middleton let the little ones have the honor of pressing the red button during the official ceremony. 

"It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people," she said at the podium. "I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.