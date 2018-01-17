Kate Middleton Is a Comforting Mom During Children's Hospital Visit

She may be a royal, but Kate Middleton is also just like every doting mom.

As a future mother of three, the expectant Duchess of Cambridge let her maternal instincts shine through during a visit to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Wednesday, where she was slated to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Center.

In typical fashion, the down-to-earth mama was greeted by onlookers as she arrived at the hospital donning a ruffled red Boden coat. The royal beamed as she spoke with 9-year-old Ava Watt, who has Cystic fibrosis. The youngster presented Middleton with a sweet teddy bear, which the duchess happily accepted.