Scott Disick Shares Photo of Sofia Richie in a Bikini

Scott Disick is showing off his bikini babe.

Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex and the 19-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie, have been dating since mid-2017. In recent months, he has shared more photos of her on Instagram.

Based on photos the two posted on their Instagram Stories feed on Saturday, they appear to be enjoying a beach getaway. Scott shared a photo of Sofia in a black bikini with the caption, "Water."

The two, who first sparked romance rumors last May during a visit to Cannes, have vacationed together many times. Over the New Year's holiday, they took a trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado, where Scott lost his temper when his girlfriend started chatting with her former fling, Lewis Hamilton. A source told E! News that after dating him for several months now, Sofia "knows how to handle" Scott and was able to "calm him down."

"They will get in small fights and are over it within a few minutes," the insider said. "Sofia is definitely a good match for him because she understands him and puts up with his behavior in moments like this."