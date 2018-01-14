Scott Disick Shares Photo of Sofia Richie in a Bikini

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 14, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date & a Suitably Grim Trailer

Sam Rockwell, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Sam Rockwell Drops an F-Bomb on Saturday Night Live

2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Is Returning to TV With Catch-22 at Hulu

Scott Disick is showing off his bikini babe.

Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex and the 19-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie, have been dating since mid-2017. In recent months, he has shared more photos of her on Instagram.

Based on photos the two posted on their Instagram Stories feed on Saturday, they appear to be enjoying a beach getaway. Scott shared a photo of Sofia in a black bikini with the caption, "Water."

The two, who first sparked romance rumors last May during a visit to Cannes, have vacationed together many times. Over the New Year's holiday, they took a trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado, where Scott lost his temper when his girlfriend started chatting with her former fling, Lewis Hamilton. A source told E! News that after dating him for several months now, Sofia "knows how to handle" Scott and was able to "calm him down."

"They will get in small fights and are over it within a few minutes," the insider said. "Sofia is definitely a good match for him because she understands him and puts up with his behavior in moments like this."

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Bikini

Instagram

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Beach

Instagram

See photos of Scott and Sofia over the past few months:

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

New Year's Holiday in Aspen

The two are all smiles on a snowy trip to the celebrity vacation hotspot in Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Winter Wonderland

Scott and Sofia do some post-Christmas jet-setting to a snowy location for a romantic winter getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Instagram

Pantsless Santa

Scott films Sofia getting into the 2017 holiday spirit.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Swooning

The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

PDA Alert

The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Holding Hands

The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Splash News

Major PDA Alert!

The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Cuddles in Miami

The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

OHPIX / BACKGRID

Soaking Up the Sun

The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Beach Time!

The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour

Miami Heat

The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach. 

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Pucker Up

The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.

Article continues below

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Hugs

The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Gondola Ride

The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Milan

Instagram

Amore

The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.

Article continues below

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

TheImageDirect.com

Jetting Off

The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

BACKGRID

Cup of Joe

Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mexico, Instagram

Instagram Story

Taco Night

The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Surf's Up

The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mexico

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Let It Ride

The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Miami

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News

Beach Babes

Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

When in Miami

The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

Rocking the Boat

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Hand It Off

The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Congrats Are in Order

Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Kiss Off

A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Legs for Days

Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Loud and Proud

The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There They Go...

Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

"Things are going well with Sofia and Scott," another source told E! News. "She is really happy with him. They have little tiffs and moments of bickering, but overall things are great at the moment."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Couples , Bikinis , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.