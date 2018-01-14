Scott Disick Shares Photo of Sofia Richie in a Bikini

Scott Disick is showing off his bikini babe.
Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex and the 19-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie, have been dating since mid-2017. In recent months, he has shared more photos of her on Instagram.
Based on photos the two posted on their Instagram Stories feed on Saturday, they appear to be enjoying a beach getaway. Scott shared a photo of Sofia in a black bikini with the caption, "Water."
The two, who first sparked romance rumors last May during a visit to Cannes, have vacationed together many times. Over the New Year's holiday, they took a trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado, where Scott lost his temper when his girlfriend started chatting with her former fling, Lewis Hamilton. A source told E! News that after dating him for several months now, Sofia "knows how to handle" Scott and was able to "calm him down."
"They will get in small fights and are over it within a few minutes," the insider said. "Sofia is definitely a good match for him because she understands him and puts up with his behavior in moments like this."
See photos of Scott and Sofia over the past few months:
BACKGRID
The two are all smiles on a snowy trip to the celebrity vacation hotspot in Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve 2017.
Scott and Sofia do some post-Christmas jet-setting to a snowy location for a romantic winter getaway.
Scott films Sofia getting into the 2017 holiday spirit.
Article continues below
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Article continues below
Splash News
The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.
Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living
The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.
OHPIX / BACKGRID
The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.
Article continues below
VEM / BACKGRID
The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour
The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach.
Splash News
The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.
Article continues below
Splash News
The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.
Ciao Pix/BACKGRID
The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.
The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.
Article continues below
TheImageDirect.com
The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.
BACKGRID
Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.
Instagram Story
The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.
Article continues below
The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.
Clasos.com.mx / Splash News
The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Pichichipixx.com / Splash News
Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.
Article continues below
DAME / BACKGRID
The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.
DAME / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.
VEM / BACKGRID
The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.
Article continues below
Snapchat
Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."
Snapchat
A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."
Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.
Article continues below
The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
"Things are going well with Sofia and Scott," another source told E! News. "She is really happy with him. They have little tiffs and moments of bickering, but overall things are great at the moment."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!