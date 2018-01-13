Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Spark More Romance Rumors With Dinner Date

Jacson / Splash News
Jacson / Splash News
Keep those rumor mills spinnin'!
After months of speculation that the two are romantically linked, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin added some fuel to the fire when the two were spotted together for the first time grabbing dinner at Soho House in Malibu on Friday night.
An eyewitness tells E! News, that they arrived together in Martin's car and left together in the same vehicle. The two spent around two hours enjoying a meal and drinks.
Previously, the two were photographed separately making their way through Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport on Dec. 19.
The Fifty Shades Freed actress first sparked romance rumors with the British singer when she was spotted in the sound booth of a Coldplay concert in Argentina in November.
Another photo of Dakota from last night. #DakotaJohnson #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/uH1Yvisgl5— Dakota Johnson World (@WorldOfDakota) November 15, 2017
Previously Johnson dated Matthew Hit from 2014 to 2016. Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow and split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.
Over the holidays, Martin and Paltrow, who just confirmed her engagement to Brad Falchuk, vacationed with their kids on the Caribbean island of Antigua.
During the trip, Paltrow posted on her Instagram page of her ex-husband and their 13-year-old daughter Apple leaping in the air on a beach.
Paltrow and Martin, who also share 11-year-old son Moses, married in 2003 and in 2014, they announced on her Goop blog that they had split, or undergone an "conscious uncoupling." They finalized a divorce in 2016.
The two have continued to spend time together and have also vacationed together with their kids since their "conscious uncoupling."