When Game of Thrones Ends, That's It—There's No Talk of Revivals or Reboots

When Game of Thrones ends in 2019, that's it. Aside from one of the five prequel spinoffs HBO is working on. But, the story told in Game of Thrones, based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Fire and Ice, is done, and the case will be closed on revivals and/or future spinoffs, according to HBO's programming president Casey Bloys.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys said a door being left open for future revivals or undoing the finale is "not happening."

"This story, A Song of Fire and Ice, is done. There's no revival, reboot, spinoff talk," he said.