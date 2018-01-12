Anne Heche and James Tupper Break Up After More Than 10 Years Together

Anne Heche, James Tupper

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Anne Heche and James Tupper have called it quits after more than a decade together.

"James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We've enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes," the now-exes told People, which broke the news. "Relationships change and grow; we're taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves."

Heche and Tupper started dating in 2007. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child Atlas, 8. They also co-parent Homer—Heche's son from her former marriage to Coley Lafoon. Tupper and Heche never married.

"[Tupper is] the most incredible dad. He's so wonderful," Heche told E! News back in 2009. "He deserved to have one of his own."

In addition to appearing in the drama The Brave, Heche and Tupper acted alongside one another in the TV series Men in Trees and Aftermath. Tupper also played Nathan Carlson the award-winning series Big Little Lies and Heche played Joyce Dahmer, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer, in the film My Friend Dahmer.

