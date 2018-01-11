EXCLUSIVE!

Mama June Gushes Over New Boyfriend: "He Is Very, Very Awesome"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 11:13 AM

Mama June is opening up about her new romance.

The 38-year-old Mama June: From Not to Hot star, whose real name is June Shannon, appeared on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday and dished to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about her new boyfriend.

"He is very, very awesome," June said about her new beau on Daily Pop. "He actually restored my faith and the girls' faith in men. It's the little things...he is above and beyond anything that I could ever expect."

June then shared about their relationship, "We honestly were just wanting to be friends and things just worked out."

Read

Mama June Has a New Boyfriend: 6 Things to Know About Him

June and her boyfriend met "though mutual friends" and it sounds like she couldn't be happier in her new relationship.

When asked if her ex Sugar Bear has met her new boyfriend, June said that he has but she doesn't "care" what he has to say about her new relationship.

"As long as I'm happy and the girls are happy at the end of the day, that's all that matters to me," June said.

Watch the Daily Pop interview above to see June talk about her new relationship and her weight loss journey!

Mama June: From Not to Hot season two premieres on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. on WE.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

