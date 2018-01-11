Mama June Gushes Over New Boyfriend: "He Is Very, Very Awesome"

Mama June is opening up about her new romance.

The 38-year-old Mama June: From Not to Hot star, whose real name is June Shannon, appeared on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday and dished to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about her new boyfriend.

"He is very, very awesome," June said about her new beau on Daily Pop. "He actually restored my faith and the girls' faith in men. It's the little things...he is above and beyond anything that I could ever expect."

June then shared about their relationship, "We honestly were just wanting to be friends and things just worked out."