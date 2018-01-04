Mama June Has a New Boyfriend: 6 Things to Know About Him

Mama June has found a new boyfriend after being unlucky in love for years.
The 38-year-old reality star, whose real name is June Shannon, recently said that he appears with her and her family, including daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, on the second season of her WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot.
He is the new big reveal for the show, following the one on last year's debut season—June's weight loss. She debuted a slimmer figure after losing 300 pounds and wearing a size 4 dress to her ex and Alana's dad Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding to his new girlfriend.
June's love life had been less than stellar until now. She and Sugar Bear split in 2014 and months later, her family's reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled after it was reported she was dating a sex offender who was recently released from jail after serving time for child molestation. June's now-23-year-old daughter Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell had accused him of molesting her when she was 8. June denied being a in current relationship with him, saying she "left him 10 years ago" and would never put her kids in danger.
In 2016, June and Sugar Bear appeared together on Marriage Boot Camp, during which he revealed he had cheated on her with both women and men.
YouTube
June has not revealed the name of her new boyfriend but has given away a few details about him:
1. June Says He Didn't Know Her From TV: "We met through some mutual friends. Somebody said, 'Hey, take a picture with Mama June.' He's like, 'Who the hell is that?' And I was like, 'Did you live underneath a rock?' and he was like, 'No,'" she told Us Weekly. "He just don't watch reality TV. I mean, he does now watch the show, but he doesn't care two cents less about the cameras...because outside of this, we are a very normal, everyday crazy bunch."
"We grew up in the same town but didn't know one another," she told People. "He doesn't care about me being famous, or anything about it. He's having fun with it."
She told ET that the two me through her sister and her boyfriend and "knew each other from back in the day."
June told Us Weekly that at first, her boyfriend "didn't want people to think he was with me just for money."
"And that's not the case," she continued. "He makes very good money, he does remodeling and construction work, so he makes good money himself."
2. He's Got Honey Boo Boo's Seal of Approval: ...because she's never been this happy.
"I think that I'm very proud that Mama got with him 'cause she smiles if you say anything about him," Alana told Us Weekly.
"He's nice," she told ET. "I would say I approve. With a side eye, because you can't trust anybody."
3. He's Romantic and Lights Up Her Life: "She's obsessed with candles...he'll just go to like somewhere, like Walmart or something, and just go out and get her a candle and she just thinks that's like so cute," Alana told Us Weekly.
4. He's Got Kids Too: "We're always with the kids," June told Us Weekly. "There's eight between us."
In addition to Alana and Anna, June also has two more daughters: Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 20, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, 18.
She said both her and her beau's kids get along.
5. June Wasn't Looking for a Boyfriend, Who Is Now "Her Rock": "I wasn't looking for anything. He came into our life when we actually needed someone to say, 'OK, all men aren't bad.' It's been a good, probably, 15 years since I've been happy," June told Us Weekly. "It's a lot different. He's one of a kind, I kinda have to say."
"It's just been me and the girls for so long, and we've been through a lot," she told People. "It's hard to be able to trust somebody, and it was a lot of walls that he had to break down with me and the girls, honestly."
"He's my rock and my best friend. We're together 24 hours a day," she added. "He restored our faith when we thought there were no good men left out there."
6. Speaking of Rocks... June has been flashing a new diamond ring that her new beau bought her, but she says it's not an engagement ring.
June has never been married. She told Us Weekly that her boyfriend has been married once before and that she is open to the idea of tying the knot.
"I would say, for the first time in my life, maybe," she said.
Season two of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on WE tv on January. 12.