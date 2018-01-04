Mama June Has a New Boyfriend: 6 Things to Know About Him

June has not revealed the name of her new boyfriend but has given away a few details about him:

1. June Says He Didn't Know Her From TV: "We met through some mutual friends. Somebody said, 'Hey, take a picture with Mama June.' He's like, 'Who the hell is that?' And I was like, 'Did you live underneath a rock?' and he was like, 'No,'" she told Us Weekly. "He just don't watch reality TV. I mean, he does now watch the show, but he doesn't care two cents less about the cameras...because outside of this, we are a very normal, everyday crazy bunch."

"We grew up in the same town but didn't know one another," she told People. "He doesn't care about me being famous, or anything about it. He's having fun with it."

She told ET that the two me through her sister and her boyfriend and "knew each other from back in the day."

June told Us Weekly that at first, her boyfriend "didn't want people to think he was with me just for money."

"And that's not the case," she continued. "He makes very good money, he does remodeling and construction work, so he makes good money himself."

2. He's Got Honey Boo Boo's Seal of Approval: ...because she's never been this happy.

"I think that I'm very proud that Mama got with him 'cause she smiles if you say anything about him," Alana told Us Weekly.

"He's nice," she told ET. "I would say I approve. With a side eye, because you can't trust anybody."

3. He's Romantic and Lights Up Her Life: "She's obsessed with candles...he'll just go to like somewhere, like Walmart or something, and just go out and get her a candle and she just thinks that's like so cute," Alana told Us Weekly.