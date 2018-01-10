Bethenny Frankel Says Skinnygirl Jeans Are for ''All Shapes and Sizes''

It's a new dawn, a new day and a new clothing line for Bethenny Frankel.
The reality star dished to E! News at the launch of her upcoming clothing line Skinnygirl Jeans at Moxy NYC in New York City on Tuesday night and thrown by Chandelier Events.
At the bash, which was thrown by Chandelier Events, the single star dished to E! about why she decided to take her brand to the jeans space, explaining, "Jeans are an emotional purchase and you have to feel good in them and people feel confident when they have the right fit."
"You need a pair of jeans that you feel comfortable in on an airplane, picking your kid up at school—and to be able to sexy and confident in a pair of jeans and also be comfortable is a feat."
The businesswoman added, "We don't want you to walk into a room talking about what you don't love, we want you to talk about what you do love."
The 47-year-old New Yorker also assured fans that her RHONY ladies would absolutely be donning her Skinnygirl Jeans, and that Sonja Morgan's already scooped up a couple of pairs.
"Sonja's really obsessed with the jeans," gushed the brunette.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Skinnygirl Jeans
And while the brand is called Skinnygirl, the Real Housewives of New York star stressed that her line will be available in plus sizes.
"We are focusing on all shapes and sizes," said the mother of one.
Frankel teamed up with One Jeanswear Group to create and distribute a line of denim, knit tops and jackets. The items in the line, which Frankel described as "fun, flirty and guilt free," will be $100 or less.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Skinnygirl Jeans
In a press release, Frankel said, "I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with ONE Jeanswear Group to launch Skinnygirl Jeans. For me, denim is a natural next step for the Skinnygirl brand and as one of the largest denim manufacturers in North America with a 2 proven track record for success, ONE Jeanswear Group was clearly the most qualified partner.
The statement continued, "Skinnygirl is a state of mind; it’s about applauding your strength and feeling good about yourself. It is important to me that this line is inclusive of all shapes and sizes, offering women premium denim fits in the most innovative and comfortable fabrics, at a sensible value."
Skinnygirl Jeans comes out in August 2018.