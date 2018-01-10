Bethenny Frankel Says Skinnygirl Jeans Are for ''All Shapes and Sizes''

It's a new dawn, a new day and a new clothing line for Bethenny Frankel.

The reality star dished to E! News at the launch of her upcoming clothing line Skinnygirl Jeans at Moxy NYC in New York City on Tuesday night and thrown by Chandelier Events.

At the bash, which was thrown by Chandelier Events, the single star dished to E! about why she decided to take her brand to the jeans space, explaining, "Jeans are an emotional purchase and you have to feel good in them and people feel confident when they have the right fit."

"You need a pair of jeans that you feel comfortable in on an airplane, picking your kid up at school—and to be able to sexy and confident in a pair of jeans and also be comfortable is a feat."

The businesswoman added, "We don't want you to walk into a room talking about what you don't love, we want you to talk about what you do love."

The 47-year-old New Yorker also assured fans that her RHONY ladies would absolutely be donning her Skinnygirl Jeans, and that Sonja Morgan's already scooped up a couple of pairs.

"Sonja's really obsessed with the jeans," gushed the brunette.