How Does Dakota Johnson's Fifty Shades Wedding Dress Rank?

Lace and leather has never been more appropriate.
If you're about to marry Christian Grey, No. 8 on Forbes' Fictional 15—the wealthiest characters in, well, fiction—we think you can splurge on the wedding dress. So, it comes to no surprise that the leading lady of the Fifty Shades franchise, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), will be walking down the aisle in none other than Monique Lhuillier.
The designer took to Instagram to tease a photo of the much-anticipated wedding scene, in which Jamie Dornan's character is kissing his new bride, adorned in an off-the-shoulder, lace creation. "The climactic final chapter begins Valentine's Day. Can't wait to unveil the dress," the caption reads.
Although a sweeping veil camouflages the dress, we can still see a body-hugging silhouette. Is this the actual dress Anastasia takes her vows in or just something used to market the movie? We're not sure, but let this be a reminder why stars like Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Conrad and Carrie Underwood opted for Lhuillier's designs for their own real-life nuptials.
Even if you aren't going to marry $2.2 billion, what we've learned from movies is that anything goes when it comes to weddings. You can be left at the alter in custom Vivienne Westwood, a la Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, or be courthouse casual, like Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner. Whatever your scenario, there's a perfect look for you. Let these movie wedding dresses serve as inspiration.
ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Funny Girl
You can't get more glam than Barbra Streisand in Irene Scharaff.
Moulin Rouge
Nicole Kidman elegantly played a torn-albeit-glamorous bride in a play within a movie musical, and the Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie design was the perfect costume.
STAR WARS: EPISODE II ATTACK OF THE CLONES
You're supposed to be extra on your wedding day. And while this Trisha Biggar design may be over the top for simple brides, it would work wonders for more adventurous personalities like Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala.
CYVR / FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Age of Adaline
Truth be told: We'd wear Blake Lively's vintage-inspired Angus Strathie design even today!
Our Family Wedding
This fit-and-flare, lace gown fit America Ferrera like a glove.
Love Actually
For the bohemian bride, please see Keira Knightley's feathery frock from the classic rom-com.
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Funny Face
Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy is still bridal #goals.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Not even a vampire yet, Bella Swan looked like near-perfection in Carolina Herrera.
Sex and the City
In perhaps the best movie montage ever, we saw Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw wear a crop of beautiful gowns for a Vogue photo shoot. In the end, however, it came down to Vivienne Westwood...well, until Mr. Big didn't show.
Catching Fire
Jennifer Lawrence looked amazing, but let's be honest, no one wants their wedding dress to literally catch on fire.
Bride Wars
Remember this Vera Wang number Kate Hudson wore to tie the fictional knot? Already pinned to our mood boards.
Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures
Jumping the Broom
Paula Patton looked stunning, even with those sweeping views behind her.
Fifty Shades Freed
Mrs. Grey, played by Dakota Johnson, donned Monique Lhuillier.
27 Dresses
Katherine Heigl's character finally got her special moment, in an A-line Amsale dress.
Sweet Home Alabama
While she didn't end up with Patrick Dempsey, Reese Witherspoon still looked like a Southern belle. The veil was the perfect touch!
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nia Vardalos' Michael Clancy wedding dress had just as much personality as her fictional family.
Runaway Bride
Julia Roberts looked like the quintessential '90s bride in an Amsale design.
Coming to America
You don't have to be an African princess to wear a pink ball gown! Although actress Shari Headley definitely looked like one in this Deborah Landis design.
The Wedding Planner
In the end, J.Lo's character couldn't make it through the civil ceremony in The Wedding Planner, but her simple, off-the-shoulder dress is still worth celebrating.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images
Father of the Bride
Elizabeth Taylor is a vision in white in the 1950's classic.
The Best Man Holiday
Monica Patrice Calhoun's character, Mia, accentuated her toned arms in sheer sleeves.
Which look is your favorite?