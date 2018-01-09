Kendall Jenner Was a Huge Fan-Girl Behind the Scenes at the Globes

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 1:06 PM

Even supermodels fan-girl some times.

In honor of the 2018 Golden Globes, Kendall Jenner accompanied Vogue's Style Editor Edward Barsamian and his camera. The impeccably dressed duo documented every noteworthy moment before, during and after the ceremony, and the resulting footage has both LOL moments and awe-inducing scenes. 

Perhaps the most epic part of the video includes Kendall's Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, which look like a fairy tale, realized. The strapless, black beauty features a lot of tulle and falls just above her knees, revealing her sparkling high heels. The back of the dress has a cascading train that gracefully moves as the star walks down the red carpet. While we marveled at the sensational gown on the carpet, we couldn't appreciate it in its full glory until we watched the video (thank us later).

The dress, which was fit for a princess, was also high maintenance. After walking the carpet, the star and her date had to literally stuff the "mile-long train" into a sheer black bag to prevent people from stepping on her luxurious ensemble.

"Just taming my dress over here," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told onlookers.

Surprisingly, the now-tucked-in train wasn't distracting, effectively sitting under one layer of tool—genius.

The best part of the footage wasn't Kendall's star status. It was her appreciation for the stars around her.

"I'm a little star struck," she said prior to the show.

Between the model's dreamy look and the celebs around her, that's one sentiment can relate to.

So are we, Kendall. So are we.

RELATED ARTICLE:  9 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed From Golden Globes 2018

 

