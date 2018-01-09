Watch Luis Fonsi's Daughter Dance to His Song "Échame La Culpa"

Luis Fonsi's family loves his hits!

Just ask his daughter Mikaela who is a fan of her father's latest hit with Demi Lovato "Échame La Culpa." The Fonsi clan started the year off right by vacationing in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. While enjoying the picture-perfect beaches, Fonsi's eldest child with wife Águeda López put on an impromptu performance with friends, and of course, it was to her dad's song.

All four girls did the same choreography, as we see Mikaela with a striped two-piece bathing suit.

Just check out their adorable dance moves for the chorus!