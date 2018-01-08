How the Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Will Feel Different From the Mothership Series

"It'll be similar and different. It was a priority for me in thinking about this as a Grey's Anatomy spinoff that it works hand-in-hand with Grey's and was similar in both tone and intensity and humor and heart," executive producer and showrunner Stacy McKee explained. "But there's also an added element to this show that a hospital setting doesn't allow which is that most of our characters are on site and in the middle of action sequences, so there's a certain level of adrenaline and energy that comes with that that you don't necessarily find in the same way at Grey's. You find it in different ways. So, to me, it's very similar in tone and spirit, but also a little bit different as well."

"We want the Grey's Anatomy fans to love this show the way they love Grey's. We want them to be comfortable," fellow exec producer Paris Barclay added. "It's like having dinner at your uncle's, but your mother's still cooking."