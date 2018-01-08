Could More Grey's Anatomy Spinoffs Happen at ABC?

Is the Grey's Anatomy universe going to expand even more?

ABC is set to launch its second spinoff, which is currently untitled, in March, and given Grey's ratings and fan fervor 14 seasons in, the chances of the the firefighter drama succeeding are high. But could this spinoff also be the last one for Grey's, given creator Shonda Rhimes' new deal with Netflix?

"We haven't had any of those conversations yet," ABC president Channing Dungey admitted to reporters at the 018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday. "But what i do know is that we have her services on Grey's, this spinoff and the rest of these shows until they finish their run."