Pink to Perform the National Anthem at 2018 Super Bowl

Pink will kick off Super Bowl LII by performing the National Anthem. The NFL and NBC announced the news on Monday.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer teased she had some big news on Twitter last week.

"I'm really looking forward to 2018," part of her tweet read. "I'm really excited about the Grammy's. Tour. Some other stuff that's a secret still and I can't wait til it's not a secret."

Pink joins an impressive group of singers who have performed the National Anthem at previous Super Bowl games, including Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Indina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, and Garth Brooks.