Emma Stone and Friends Really Wanted Mariah Carey in Their Golden Globes Red Carpet Pics

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Sterling K. Brown Gets a Message From Young Randall

ESC: Golden Globes Trends, Suiting

3 Red Carpet Trends We Love From Golden Globes 2018

Tonya Harding, Tommy Wisseau, 2018 Golden Globes

Tonya Harding and Tommy Wiseau Make for One Dynamic Duo at the 2018 Golden Globes

Mariah Carey, 2018 Golden Globes, Gif

Giphy

As they like to say on the red carpet, the more the merrier!

If you were watching Live From the Red Carpet Sunday night before the 2018 Golden Globes kicked off, you may have caught a star-studded moment in the background.

While Giuliana Rancic was interviewing Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, viewers witnessed America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King posing together for a group of photographers.

But as cameras rolled, the group couldn't help but get a little star struck when Mariah Carey appeared next to them and posed for a few solo shots.

Without any hesitation, America and her famous friends asked the "Obsessed" singer to join in on their photo shoot.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

And yes, Mariah was totally happy to join in on the fun for a memorable photo.

Earlier in the night, the legendary singer stopped by Live From the Red Carpet. While she may be serving as a presenter this evening, Mariah was more than happy to share the show she loves watching at home.

"I love The Crown!" she told Ryan Seacrest. Who knew?!

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," tonight at 8 p.m. in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Mariah Carey , Emma Stone , America Ferrera , Natalie Portman , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.