Kerry Washington Talks "Spectacular" Scandal & How to Get Away With Murder Crossover Event at Golden Globes

It's the crossover of our TV dreams.
Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder are set to stage the ultimate crossover this season, with Kerry Washington and Viola Davis' iconic characters, Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating, set to cross paths in a truly must-see TV event. Thanks, Shonda Rhimes!
And Washington seemed just as excited as viewers for the epic Shondaland crossover when she chatted with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, comparing Olivia and Annalise's meet-up to the Time's Up movement happening at the awards show.
"It actually reminds me a little bit of what's happening here on the carpet tonight," she said, "all of these powerful, strong women coming together to work together and stand side-by-side.
"To be able to work with Shonda and Viola all at once, it's really such a spectacular opportunity," Washington continued. "It's how we roll in Shondaland. It's how we're rolling at the Globes tonight this year, too, it's how we always roll at Shondaland. Not in fancy black gowns, but we stand in solidarity all the time at Shondaland!"
With Scandal set to wrap its six-year run after this season, Washington is ready to say goodbye to the character of Olivia Pope...but she did admit that she might not be willing to part with one of her characters' iconic accessories.
"All the Prada bags!" Washington said of what she wants to take from the ABC hit's set. "Every single one. But don't tell ABC/Disney!"
So what's next for Washington after she retires Pope's white hat and red wine glasses?
"I have a few pots on the stove with my production company, Simpson Street," she shared. "I have a movie with Eva Longoria, I have a play that I'm circling and I have a couple of TV shows in development, so I'm busy. It's good!"
