Paris Hilton Hires Bodyguards to Protect $2 Million Engagement Ring 24/7

If you were in possession of a $2 million item, wouldn't you want to protect it at all times, too?
E! News can confirm Paris Hilton has hired 24/7 security to shadow her and watch over the massive, 22-carat, multi-million dollar engagement ring from Chris Zylka.
The hotel heiress and her actor fiancé got engaged in Aspen, Co., over New Year's weekend. But while the romantic pictures and videos in the snow-filled mountains certainly had fans and followers awing, that massive diamond also got people talking.
E! News confirmed celebrity jeweler Michael Greene designed the $2 million sparkler.
"Paris just called and told me how much she appreciates it. She says it's her dream diamond," Michael told with E! News earlier this week. "She said she never thought Chris would come up with something so perfect. She's so happy and excited."
He continued, "I had never met Chris before, but he reached out to me. He came to see me in New York and said he had been thinking about this and wanting to do it. He wanted the ring to be perfect, exactly what she wanted. He had been asking around the family for tips and ideas."
After taking to social media to gush over her "fairytale" news, Paris opened up to People magazine about the ring.
"The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling," she said. "I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"
TMZ was the first to break the story.