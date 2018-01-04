Jessica Chastain Jokes Her Italian In-Laws "Hate" Her

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 6:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reveals Insecurity About Her Legs, Vows to Stop Self-Criticism

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, W Magazine

Emma Stone Shares the Slightly Creepy Origin of Her ''Love Story'' With Jennifer Lawrence

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards: 2018 Nominees Announced

Not everyone gets along with the in-laws.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jessica Chastain jokingly told the host her in-laws "hate" her.

The Molly's Game actress recently spent the holidays in Italy with her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, her parents and her in-laws. Because her family doesn't speak Italian and his family doesn't speak English, there was a bit of a language barrier. 

"It's a very quiet holiday, but there's a lot of pointing and a lot of food," she said. 

However, this wasn't the only hurdle the families had to overcome. Chastain also told Jimmy Kimmel there were differences in terms of meal preferences. For instance, Chastain said Americans tend to eat very quickly while Italians enjoy more leisurely meals that last for hours. So even if she was full after one or two courses, her mother-in-law would put more food on her plate.

"So I have a trick now that I just push the food around on the plate for four hours," she said.

Photos

Jessica Chastain's Best Looks

What's more, Chastain is vegan. So, she doesn't eat cheese, chicken broth or other ingredients traditionally found in Italian cooking.

"Do you think they hate you? Do you think the family doesn't like you?" Kimmel jokingly asked her. 

"Maybe," she quipped. "Maybe that's why it's so quiet."

"It's not that they don't speak English," Kimmel teased back.

"They just hate me," she jokingly said. 

Watch the video to hear Chastain tell the story.

Photos

Jessica Chastain's Best Roles

The Golden Globe-nominated actress still has plenty of time to bring the families even closer together. She and her fashion executive just tied the knot in June.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Jessica Chastain , Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.