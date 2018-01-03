Law and Order: SVU's Noah Twist: What Happened to Benson's Son

Law & Order: SVU did what you expected it to do, but boy was it still surprising. The midseason finale saw Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) son Noah (Ryan Buggle) disappear from a store on his biological grandma Sheila's (Brooke Shields) watch. The midseason premiere, "Gone Baby, Gone," answered the question of what happened to him. Warning, spoilers ahead.

It was Sheila all along. The boy's biological grandma had a plan this whole time. She had her gardener/boyfriend abduct him from the mall in Manhattan and get him back to New Hampshire, leading the police on a wild goose chase through the city and New Jersey. Benson was told to stay off the case, so there she sat with Sheila…until Sheila made her move and got Noah to herself.