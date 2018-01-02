Matt Lauer Reacts to Hoda Kotb Replacing Him on Today

No one is happier for Hoda Kotb's career advancement than Matt Lauer.

Hours ago, Kotb was named Lauer's successor as co-anchor of Today. She will join Savannah Guthrie for two hours a day, starting at 7 a.m., and will continue to clink wine glasses with Kathie Lee Gifford in the fourth hour. E! News spoke to Kotb in between segments Tuesday, where she revealed Lauer was among those who privately congratulated her on the promotion.

"He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: 'Congratulations!'" said Kotb, who joined Today a decade ago. "And he said some nice words."

Lauer has stayed out of the public eye since he was fired from NBC News in November amid allegations of sexual misconduct. A staple on Today since the '90s, he was "embarrassed" after coming clean. "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said, in part. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry..."

"It meant the world to me to hear from him," Kotb told E! News Tuesday. "It was really nice."

Lauer has not publicly congratulated Kotb, but many of her colleagues—including Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Megyn Kelly and Al Roker—have done so via social media.