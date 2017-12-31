Best Spanglish Songs of 2017: "Despacito," "La Modelo," "Mi Gente," and Many More

It's safe to say that this was the year of Spanglish songs.

Of course, bilingual songs are nothing new, artists like Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, and Pitbull have been giving us songs in two languages for many years. Also, who could forget when Drake in 2014 sang in Spanish with Romeo Santos for "Odio"?

Fast forward to 2017 and songs that are both in English and Spanish were some of this year's biggest hits and broke YouTube and Billboard charts' records.

This year kicked off with "Despacito," a game-changing song, by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee which later went on to feature Justin Bieber. After that, well, the rest was history—literally. The song made such an impact that it was impossible to go anywhere in the world without listening to its infectious chorus.

Later to follow, artists like Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Chris Brown and many more were all on bilingual tracks. Not only were these songs successful in blending two worlds, as Prince Royce said, but they were also all giant successes that transcended continents, making them global hits.

It's clear to see that this is only the beginning and in 2018 we'll see a lot of more these phenomenal collaborations.

Watch the clip above to see how this was the year of Spanglish song notes.

Here are some of our favorite Spanglish tracks of 2017: