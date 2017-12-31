Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Stars in 10 of Her Top 2017 Videos

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Makes Her Triumphant Return to New Year's Rockin' Eve With a Medley and a Joke

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More Wow at New Year's Rockin' Eve

Justin Bieber, Cabo, New Year's Eve, 2017

See How Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie, Victoria Beckham and More Stars Are Spending Their New Year's Eve

Serena Williams is not letting her loss from her first post-pregnancy tennis match get her down; she's focusing on what's most important.

The 36-year-old tennis champion posted on Instagram on Sunday, New Year's Eve, a slideshow of 10 videos of her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia.

Williams, who gave birth to her and husband Alexis Ohanian's baby girl four month ago, posted the clips a day after she played an exhibition game at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, her first competitive tennis match in almost a year. She lost.

"My final top 10 moment of 2017. Of course includes @olympiaohanian they say save the best for last," Williams wrote. "I could not choose so I just choose 10 random videos. They all were so cute to me."

Photos

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Wedding Album

In one video, Williams sits on a cage swing and cuddles with her daughter, with both wearing hot pink hoodies.

"Twinsies," the tennis star says.

Another video shows her husband picking the then-newborn baby up and swaddling her on a bassinet. In another clip, Serena introduces her newborn in the hospital.

"This is Junior," she says. "Yes, another Junior. Junior took after her Auntie V [Venus Williams]. She has very thin legs."

Williams also shared videos of her baby lying on a bed of roses and attending a dress fitting for her parents' November wedding. In another clip, Williams' husband adorably displays his novice baby dressing skills. In another video, he holds their swaddled child like a football.

On Friday, Williams had posted on her Instagram page photos of her 10 personal moments from 2017, which had been "amazing" for her. She included pics of her pregnant as well as images from her bridal shower. She and her husband wed in November in New Orleans.

Later that day, Williams shared sweet pics and videos of her and her husband, including wedding photos.

"I would like to share another top ten moment of this year. Featuring my husband," she wrote. "He's my rock my backbone my love. I am so lucky to have found this wonderful man that treats me better than a queen."

"I love you Alexis," she said. "You make me excited to wake up every morning knowing I'll get to see you."

Her husband posted on his own Instagram page a sweet photo of the happy family together, writing, "We clearly don't take enough family portraits. This one's from the honeymoon. @olympiaohanian was not ready for the snap..."

"These two women are my everything," he said. "And the duty I have to them as a husband and a father is the greatest responsibility I'll have in my life; I'm honored to bear it. And I know I'll always find new ways to keep making you, laugh, @serenawilliams. 2018 is going to be a phenomenal year. And may there be many, many more to come."

 

Also on Saturday, Williams posted on her Snapchat a couple of cute new pics of her with her baby girl.

Check out adorable photos of baby Alexis Olympia:

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Snapchat

Instagram

New Year's Eve

The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Twinning

Mommy and daughter are twinsies!

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Pow!

"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Aunt, Isha Price, Instagram

Instagram

Quality Time With Auntie

Alexis appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Teddy Bear Cutie

"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Serena Williams, Wedding Ring, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Instagram

Bling

Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Baby Alexis' First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian, Snapchat

Snapchat / Serena Williams

Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Article continues below

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.