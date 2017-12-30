Selena Gomez Is All Smiles in a Swimsuit on New Year's Holiday Vacation in Cabo

Selena Gomez is spending the final days of 2018 with her besties.
The 25-year-old singer is vacationing with friends in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the New Year's holiday. One of them, Raquelle Stevens, posted on her Instagram page late on Friday a group photo showing Gomez wearing a one-piece swimsuit while standing in the water on the beach with four other pals wearing bikinis.
"Our 6th New Years together!" she wrote. "Grateful for so many amazing memories."
In the pic, Selena sports dark brown hair. She recently had her hair dyed back to its natural color after sporting a platinum blonde hairstyle for more than a month.
Gomez and her pals are living large in a $18,000-per-night luxury villa that features 360-degree views of the sea, an infinity pool and spa, a personal golf cart and butler service.
"She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos," a source shared with E! News. "They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together."
While many of her gal pals arrived in Cabo with their boyfriends, Gomez's on-again beau Justin Bieber was not seen in any of the group's photos from their trip.
It's been a challenging and eventful year for Gomez, who underwent a life-saving kidney transplant a few months ago.
"I'm really proud of where I am right now. I handle things in a healthy way. I can enjoy where I'm at," she told Billboard. "I love being able to say 'no.' I like being a part of the world."