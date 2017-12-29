Meghan Markle's Dad "Will Be Extremely Hurt" by Prince Harry's Family Comment

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle will be "extremely hurt" over Prince Harry's recent comments about family, according to Meghan's half brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today program earlier this week, Prince Harry spoke about the holidays and how the royal family "loved" having Meghan join them for Christmas this year.

"I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well," Harry said. "She's done an absolutely amazing job, she's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she never had."

In response, Meghan's family is now speaking out about Harry's comments.

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Fires Back at Prince Harry's Family Remarks

Thomas Jr. said in an interview with the Daily Mail, posted Friday, that while Harry's comments weren't "upsetting" they were "a little shocking," and shared that their dad would be "confused" by Harry's statement.

"She's had a really good family," he told the publication. "We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that's what we were. We'd get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings… It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of the city [Los Angeles] – we still all got together. Obviously, she had a family. She was very privileged. She got everything she ever wanted. We did the best that we could in terms of getting together for holidays and whatnot."

Prince Harry: Royal Family Loved Having Meghan Markle Over for Christmas

Talking abut their dad's reaction to Harry's comments, Thomas Jr. shared, "My father will be extremely hurt, actually. He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today."

After the Harry's interview, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle took to Twitter to respond to his comments.

"Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her," one of Samantha's tweets read. "Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos."

Meghan and Harry's engagement was announced in November, they are set to tie the knot on May 19. During their first joint interview together, Meghan revealed that Harry hadn't yet met her dad, but has spent time with her mother, Doria Ragland.

