Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo With Baby Alexis on Her First Christmas Eve: See More Stars Celebrating the Holidays

by Kendall Fisher | Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 11:37 AM

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia, Christmas

Instagram

Baby's first Christmas!

Serena Williams is getting excited to spend her very first Christmas with her 3-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.

The tennis GOAT took to Instagram to share a festive Christmas Eve photo with her baby girl today, using a Snapchat filter that gave both mommy and daughter a red poinsettia crown with gold sparkling cat ears.

Serena looked gorgeous in a black ensemble with a heart necklace, and little Alexis gave an adorable pout for the camera while wearing a white and green outfit.

Though Serena didn't caption the photo, it certainly spoke for itself. The Olympic athlete simply glowed while holding her baby girl. It must be that new mama holiday spirit!

Meanwhile, Serena welcomed her daughter into the world on Sept. 1. Since then, the mommy-daughter duo have been able to enjoy several major milestones together—including Serena's wedding to Alexis Ohanian.

We certainly hope there are more photos to come from little Alexis' first Christmas, too.

Check out more celebs celebrating the holidays by scrolling below!

Reese Witherspoon, Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

On Christmas Eve, the actress posted on Instagram sweet photo of all three of her children, including this one of her with her mini-me daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

"Merry Christmas Eve from two people who go to the Ballet in Black Tie Attire and who go to the mall in ridiculously cheesy Xmas sweaters and hats on the same day. I ❤️ you @wellsadams," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Merry Christmas from one of the cutest celeb couples!

Kevin Hart, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kevin Hart

Christmas colors! The comedian is accompanied by the Rockettes dressed in red and green at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Sending love and kisses this #christmaseve," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve, alongside a video of her and her husband.

Gigi Hadid, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Reebok

Gigi Hadid

"Not the gumdrop buttons!" The style icon and Reebok ambassador hosts an intimate holiday celebration while munching on a gingerbread cookie in New York City. 

Hoda Kotb, Baby, Haley Joy, Christmas Eve

Instagram

Hoda Kotb

The Today show host and her family celebrate their first Christmas with baby girl Haley Joy.

Katy Perry, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Courtesy Children?s Healthcare of Atlanta

Katy Perry

Do-gooder! The famous singer gets children in the holiday spirit during her visit at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in Georgia.

Bethenny Frankel, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Bethenny Frankel

"These nuts are crackers...." the Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Instagram while enjoying the holidays with her co-stars. 

Gwen Stefani

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Let it snow! The singer looks a lot like Elsa on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show, Darlene Love, Anna Kendrick, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon, Anna Kendrick & The Roots

The Tonight Show looks merry and bright as the group belts out "Baby, Please Come Home."

Anna Camp, Christmas 2017

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Captain Morgan

Anna Camp

The Pitch Perfect star joins Captain Morgan and the New York City Holiday Choristers for some Christmas singing in New York City.

Kim Kardashian, Marina Acton

Kim Kardashian Snapchat

Kim Kardashian & Marina Acton

The E! star gets into the holiday spirit with her friend and philanthropist Marina Acton.

Fiona Gubelmann, Jesse Metcalfe, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

David Livingston/Getty Images

Fiona Gubelmann & Jesse Metcalfe

Having a ball! 'This Christmas' the actors visit Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Kevin Hart, Baby, Son, Kenzo, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Kevin Hart and Baby Kenzo

The comedian and actor cuddles his youngest child on Christmas Eve.

Ken Jeong, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Ken Jeong

The Hangover star gets in the holiday spirit by wearing a festive outfit from OppoSuits.

Autumn Ajirotutu

April Belle Photos

Autumn Ajirotutu

The WAGS L.A. star and her beautiful family pose for holiday photos.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Christmas, Instagram

Instagram

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump

POTUS and FLOTUS pose for their official 2017 Christmas portrait, taken in the Cross Hall of the White House. 

Gwen Stefani, Christmas

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Caruso

Gwen Stefani

How sweet! The "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" singer poses with a gingerbread man at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Eric Bellinger, La'Myia Good, Christmas 2017

Echoing Soundz

Eric Bellinger & La'Myia Good

The Platinum Life stars get in the holiday spirit while attending a Christmas party. 

Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salenger, Daughter, Alice, Christmas, Tree, 2017

Instagram

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

The comedian and actor's new wife posted this photo of the two and his daughter and her stepdaughter Alice on Instagram, writing, "My first ever very own ��Christmas Tree!"

Bridget Marquardt, Christmas 2017

Courtesy of Queen Mary

Bridget Marquardt

The former Girls Next Door star follows tradition and visits CHILL at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif. before Christmas. 

Johanna Braddy, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Johanna Braddy

"After loosing my luggage and 5 hours of no power at the ATL airport, this was SUCH a nice surprise to come home to!" the Quantico star shared on Instagram after traveling for the holidays. "Thank you so much @katandannie for the beautiful ornaments!" 

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia, Christmas

Instagram

Serena Williams and Baby Alexis

The tennis GOAT posed with her baby girl on their first Christmas Eve together, rocking a filtered and festive poinsettia crown for the occasion. 

Allison Holker, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Christmas 2017

Briana Hodge

Allison Holker & Stephen 'tWitch" Boss

The Hollywood couple hosts a star-studded annual holiday party for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Los Angeles. 

Cyndi Lauper, Sandra Bernhard

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Cyndi Lauper & Sandra Bernhard

Holiday hats! The singer and model embody Christmas and Hanukkah at the Home for the Holidays benefit concert in New York.

Whoopi Goldberg, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Freeform/Todd Anderson

Whoopi Goldberg

Sweater weather! The View host looks jolly during the Decorating Disney Holiday Special.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Andy Cohen, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Brian Ach/Getty Images for UGG

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Andy Cohen

Warm for the winter! The duo attends the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event in New York City.

Peggy Sulahian, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Peggy Sulahian

"I met the REAL Santa and he confirmed that I'm not getting any Coal," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram while supporting Giovanna Wheels' 6th Annual Toy Drive. 

Vanessa Lachey, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Vanessa Lachey

"Santa's little helpers are ready for Daddy to come home! How adorable are these Elf onesies from @jamminjammies?!" the actress shared on Instagram. "And soooo comfortable! Don't worry @nicklachey, yours is here waiting for you!" 

Ciara, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Courtesy Mark Ashman

Ciara

The 'I Bet' singer looks like a sugarplum fairy during a taping of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Prince Charles, Santa Claus

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Prince Charles

The North Pole meets the palace! Santa Claus greets the Prince of Wales during a Christmas event in Cardiff, Wales. 

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Lester Holt, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker & Lester Holt

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is looking merry and bright with this crew!

Giuliana Rancic, Duke Rancic, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic

"It's that time of the year again!!!" the Fashion Police star wrote on Instagram. "Duke and I rockin' our @jamminjammies." 

Teresa Giudice, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice

The TV personality is stuck in the middle during 'Sleigh' A Toys for Tots Event and Meet & Greet at Valanni in Philadelphia.

Alison Victoria, Christmas 2017

Tom Cooper / Getty Images for FlatIron Crossing

Alison Victoria

The HGTV Windy City Flip star visits Santa HQ at FlatIron Crossing in Colorado two weeks before Christmas.

Taylor Swift, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift

It looks like T-Swift is slytherin' into the holidays with her serpentine Christmas sweater at the 2017 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City.

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka

Snowflakes are falling on [the singer's] head! And by snowflakes, we mean glitter.

Yara Shahidi, Christmas 2017

MICHAEL UNDERWOOD/ABIMAGES

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star surprises 150 children from Children's Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. ARTS at Delta Air Lines' Holiday in the Hangar celebration.

Rachel Zoe

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso

Rachel Zoe

Festive friends! The fashion designer poses with some cute holiday characters at The Grove in L.A.

Lucy Hale

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lucy Hale

Holiday cheer! The star gets into the spirit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles bonding with patients and playing Words With Friends 2!

 

 

Ed Sheeran, Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ed Sheeran & Ryan Seacrest

How sweet! The "Perfect" singer holds up a gingerbread version of himself alongside the On Air host at 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball .

Allison Sweeney, Christmas 2017

Alexx Henry Studios, LLC / Jeremy Lee

Allison Sweeney

'Tis the season for Hallmark Channel holiday movies. The actress celebrates with a VIP screening of Christmas at Holly Lodge at The Grove.

James Corden, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

James Corden

Ho ho ho! The Late Late Show host sits on Santa's lap during a performance at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert. 

Tia Mowry, Cree Taylor Hardrict

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Tia Mowry & Cree Taylor Hardrict

"Dear Santa!" The mother and son pen letters to the man in red.

Tara Reid, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

David Livingston/Getty Images

Tara Reid

The Sharknado star looks like the adult version of Dr. Seuss' "Cindy Lou Who" at the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California.

Nicole Scherzinger, Kevin Davy White

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Scherzinger & Kevin Davy White

Hands up for the holidays! The stars are kicking off festivities early in London.

Cee Lo Green

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Cee Lo Green

The "Forget You" singer gifted us with his voice at the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles.

We hope you're enjoying the holidays just as much as all these stars!

