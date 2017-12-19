Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Finally Reaches Billboard's Hot 100 Top 10 After Two Decades

Mariah Carey may not want a lot for Christmas...but a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 wouldn't hurt.

In an ironic twist of fate, one of the holiday season's signature tunes, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," finally earned a spot in Billboard Hot 100's top 10 this week, Billboard confirmed. To be exact, it reached number nine, breaking the top ten for the first time in its 23-year history.

The 1994 hit previously peaked at 11 last winter, but at the time of its release in Nov. 1994, it wasn't eligible to chart on the Hot 100 because it was not a commercially available single.