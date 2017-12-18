Rob Lowe Thanks Firefighters Who Saved His House With Home-Cooked Meals

Rob Lowe's Christmas season is filled with a whole new level of gratitude.

As the Thomas Fire continues to burn thousands of acres near Santa Barbara, Calif., one famous resident is showing his appreciation for the brave firefighters who continue working on the blaze.

In a new Instagram post, Rob revealed to his followers that he invited several firefighters over to his house for a meal and quality time away from the elements.

"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude," he shared on Instagram with his son Matthew Lowe. "Dinner for new friends at our house."

Southern California firefighters were served pasta, cheese burgers, salad and more before heading outdoors again to battle the blaze that has torched more than 270,000 acres.