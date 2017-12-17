Nicki Minaj Teases New "Krippy Kush" Music Video With Racy, S&M-Inspired Instagram

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Minaj caused quite a stir on her Instagram (but not for flashing her flesh), instead the singer brought on some serious Internet ire when she posted a now deleted Instagram that listed the top 10 hip hop/rap songs on iTunes along with the caption, "It’s a great time to be a white rapper in America huh?"

The list featured Eminem, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Macklemore and Machine Gun Kelly, all of whom are white rappers.

Nicki then received a great deal of backlash for her post so she clapped back online by writing, "These are the top 10 rap songs on US iTunes. S/O to Em & Post. Two of my faves. Congrats to Em on his new album. #Motorsport put dat thing in sport."

"Update blocking all u sensitive dick riders," she then added. "It IS a great time to be a white rapper in America. I wanna sign one for my new label. U know anyone? I spk my mthafkn mind n if u don’t like it gtfo my page dick rida! Y’all can never wait to ride the Queen dick! Sensitive ass ig thugs. Gtfoh."

“Whenever a black woman speaks on ANYTHING she’s labeled as 'mad' 'angry' 'bitter,'” Nicki said in another caption. “I’m on 4 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. I’m blessed & highly favored thx to my amazing fans."

The post has since been deleted. But her ninja-style Instagram is still up and running.

