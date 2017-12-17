Nicki Minaj Teases New "Krippy Kush" Music Video With Racy, S&M-Inspired Instagram

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 17, 2017 5:01 PM

Nicki Minaj is not afraid to bare her 'bod!

The rapper, who is known for posting racy pics, kicked things up a notch when she shared a video of herself in an ass-kicking ensemble that featured straps, buckles, cut-outs for her breasts and nipples covered in tape. The scantily clad ensemble appears to be taken behind the scenes of her upcoming music video, a remix of the Spanish trap hit "Krippy Kush."

The 35-year-old performer wrote, "Mood #NickiDaNINJA on em. Click the link in my bio to hear the #PlainJaneREMIX W|@asapferg - the #KrippyKushVIDEO is dropping soon... #RapsJackieChan."

The video shows some serious side boob, front boob and really all the boob.

It might be noted that historically a ninja was a covert agent in feudal Japan and Jackie Chan actually hails from Hong Kong, located in China. 

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Minaj caused quite a stir on her Instagram (but not for flashing her flesh), instead the singer brought on some serious Internet ire when she posted a now deleted Instagram that listed the top 10 hip hop/rap songs on iTunes along with the caption, "It’s a great time to be a white rapper in America huh?"

The list featured Eminem, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Macklemore and Machine Gun Kelly, all of whom are white rappers.

Nicki then received a great deal of backlash for her post so she clapped back online by writing, "These are the top 10 rap songs on US iTunes. S/O to Em & Post. Two of my faves. Congrats to Em on his new album. #Motorsport put dat thing in sport."

"Update blocking all u sensitive dick riders," she then added. "It IS a great time to be a white rapper in America. I wanna sign one for my new label. U know anyone? I spk my mthafkn mind n if u don’t like it gtfo my page dick rida! Y’all can never wait to ride the Queen dick! Sensitive ass ig thugs. Gtfoh."

 “Whenever a black woman speaks on ANYTHING she’s labeled as 'mad' 'angry' 'bitter,'” Nicki said in another caption. “I’m on 4 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. I’m blessed & highly favored thx to my amazing fans."

The post has since been deleted. But her ninja-style Instagram is still up and running.

Check out some of Nicki's raciest Instagram posts...

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Ninja Style

Posting on Dec. 17, Nicki shared a video which featured her wearing leather buckles with her nipples covered in tape.

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Fierce Creature

The "Starships" rapper was all about looking fierce when she teased her upcoming music video.

Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Jealous?

Looks like Rihanna is liking what she sees. "They're right here waiting for u Island gal," Minaj insta-captioned the pic as a tease.

Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce

Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Too Hot to Handle

It wouldn't be a Nicki pic if her cleavage wasn't a part of the picture, but this sexy dynamic trio photographed together makes this Instagram picture hot, hot, hot!

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill

Instagram

Exposed

Minaj strikes a pose in a revealing netted ensemble.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

(Un)veiled

The singer shows some major cleavage as she gets all veiled up for a performance for The Pinkprint Tour. Minaj captioned the pic with lyrics to her song "Grand Piano."

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Va Va Voom!

Rapper shows off killer curves in this sexy leotard.

Nicki Ninaj

Instagram

Sexy in Salmon

Nicki shows off her killer curves during a modeling shoot.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Booty Selfie!

"5 more lbs to go"

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Babe

Nicki shows off her curves.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Straight Trippin'

"I was falling n @grizzleemusic just kept on shooting. Lol"

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Boobylicious

The sexy rapper shows off her cleavage.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Drop It Low!

Nicki shows off her skill son the beach.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

All Smiles

Nicki flashes her pearly whites.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Bare Beauty

The hip-hop star sheds her wild makeup.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

BTS Music Video Shoot

"Behind the scenes. Shot by @grizzleemusic"

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Getting Glam

Nicki gives fans a peek at her super sexy video outfit.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Pasties!

Nicki shows lots of boob in nipple pasties.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Finger-Lickin' Good

We're not quite sure what Nicki is doing here.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill

Instagram

Up Close & Personal

The "Anaconda" singer has rapper Meek Mill pinned to the couch (with her boobs)! Seems like he's trying to remain calm.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Hands Full

Nicki cops a feel of her breast!

Nicki Minaj, Instagram, Hello Kitty Slippers

Instagram

Special Message

"I really like u"

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

If You Got It, Flaunt it

Minaj is certainly flaunting it in this selfie of her in a haltered ensemble.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram, Hello Kitty Slippers

Instagram

Bird's Eye View

'Hello kitty slippers"

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Halloween!

"Officer Minaj. Who wants to get cuffed?"

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Side View

Crotch shot!

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Lace & Leather

Where's her whip?

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Wild!

"Putting this one on a T-Shirt"

