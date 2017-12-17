The Challenge's Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Reveal They Have a Baby Together

Surprise! Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd, who starred together on the MTV reality show The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016, have revealed that they are parents of a baby girl, Ryder.

The two announced the news on Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of the three.

"I've been off of social media for a while now... for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton," said Cory, a 26-year-old fitness coach. "I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can't wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!"