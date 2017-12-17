The Challenge's Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Reveal They Have a Baby Together

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 17, 2017 3:20 PM

Cory Wharton, Cheyenne Floyd

Barry King/FilmMagic. Courtesy of MTV.

Surprise! Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd, who starred together on the MTV reality show The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016, have revealed that they are parents of a baby girl, Ryder.

The two announced the news on Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of the three.

"I've been off of social media for a while now... for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton," said Cory, a 26-year-old fitness coach. "I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can't wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!"

call me crazy but Ryder was talking to me ?? #8monthsold @thatsryderk

A post shared by CHEYENNE (@cheynotshy) on

Cory, who also appeared on The Real World: Ex-Plosion in 2014, was popular with the ladies of The Challenge. Cory and Cheyenne, 25, had never confirmed a romance. On the reunion episode, Cheyenne indicated they were just friends.

Cheyenne, a fitness-wear designer who also appeared on Are You the One? season three, announced her pregnancy in October 2016 and had documented it and later shared photos of their baby girl on her Instagram page but never revealed the identity of the child's dad until Saturday.

"Cory is nothing short of an amazing father," Cheyenne said. "We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn't have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us."

Cory Wharton, Daughter, Ryder, The Challenge, Instagram

Instagram

Cory Wharton, Daughter, Ryder, The Challenge, Instagram

Instagram

Later on Saturday, Cory appeared with their daughter on Instagram Live, as her favorite show Baby Einstein played on TV.

"So who does she look like?" he said. "She definitely looks like Cheyenne. Thank God she doesn't look like me. I don't want a girl looking like me. She's perfect, she's beautiful."

"Thank you guys for all the congratulations, I appreciate it," he said. "It's been all positive...I haven't seen one negative comment and I appreciate that."

