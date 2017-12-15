"Roseanne" Revival Premiere Date Revealed

ABC
ABC
Get ready for the Conners' comeback!
Roseanne's highly anticipated revival finally has a premiere date: Tuesday, March 27. ABC announced on Friday that the beloved sitcom will return with a special hour-long episode at 8 p.m., and will begin airing at its regular time-slot (8-8:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, April 3. The Middle will follow it at 8:30 p.m. in its final season run.
Production on the revival wrapped on Friday, with the cast and crew finishing the ninth and final episode in Studio City, Calif.
MARCH 27. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/nXPu6KmhUb— Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) December 15, 2017
Featuring the complete original cast, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, ABC promised the show's return will explore life, death and everything in between in the classic series' brutally honest tone.
"With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today's issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven't missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America's favorite working-class family," the network said in a statement.
Fans can also expect to see Johnny Galecki reprise his role as David, Darlene's (Gilbert) boyfriend. Though they weren't together when the series ended in 1997, Shameless star Emma Rose Kenney was cast as their daughter.
ABC
Guest stars set to reprise their roles include Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens Jr., and Adilah Barnes.
"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," ABC's Channing Dungeysaid in a statement when the revival was officially announced.
Roseanne will premiere on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.