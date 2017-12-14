The Beyhive Is Buzzing About Destiny's Child Possibly Reuniting at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival

Attention Destiny's Child fans: Prepare to lose your breath!
Even though the 2018 Coachella Music Festival may be four long months away, fans have been monitoring social media and have come up with an interesting theory.
Is it possible that Destiny's Child will reunite when Beyoncé headlines the annual event?
One Twitter user has put together a few receipts from the world wide web and many Beyhive members are more hopeful than ever before.
Earlier this month, original member LaTavia Roberson cryptically posted, "I have so much to tell you guys! All I'm allowed to say right now is…never mind."
THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/5RMCahlvAS— Getaway Car ? (@DaKingKK) December 12, 2017
Then there is LeToya Luckett who shared a throwback photo of the group back in October. "Mood [heart] #TBT," she captioned the post while posing with her close friends.
And then Michelle Williams just decided to post a pair of boots that were worn at the Super Bowl when Destiny's Child previously reunited. Coincidence? Some music fans don't think so.
Ultimately, nobody is sharing the complete truth just yet. Instead, anticipation is only growing for Beyoncé's headlining set.
While advance ticket sales came and went earlier this summer, we have a feeling die-hard fans will find a way to obtain passes into the popular event.
As for the full artist lineup, an announcement should be coming in the coming months.