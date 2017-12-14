Justin Timberlake's Instagram Welcome to Will Smith Could Make Him Feel Like a Prince

Just call Justin Timberlake a member of the Instagram welcoming committee.

For those who missed the big news, Will Smith surprised fans this morning when he created an Instagram account.

In just 12 hours, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star had earned a whopping 530,000 followers. As for his first picture, the actor decided to snap a photo from The Ellen DeGeneres Show set.

One fan who was totally excited about the account was J.T. himself who decided to offer a tip on mastering the social media site.

"Welcome to Instagram @willsmith," he wrote online with a photo from the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. "This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past."