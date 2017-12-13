2018 SAG Awards Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

Another day, another nominations ceremony!

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris introduced Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Wednesday, where the actresses announced the nominees for the 2018 SAG Awards. The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the award show using the networks' websites and mobile apps.

Historically, the SAG Awards best predict the eventual Oscar nominees.

Here is the complete list of nominees: