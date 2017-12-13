BREAKING!

2018 SAG Awards Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 7:15 AM

Another day, another nominations ceremony!

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris introduced Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Wednesday, where the actresses announced the nominees for the 2018 SAG Awards. The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the award show using the networks' websites and mobile apps.

Historically, the SAG Awards best predict the eventual Oscar nominees.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Allison Janney, I Tonya

NEON

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Grace and Frankie, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Female Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Bell will be making history when she runs the show in January. "I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host. I'm so glad that I'll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I've worked with before, so I know they'll be warm and supportive," the actress told E! News Monday. "It's going to be an amazing night."

SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry.

Nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes, meanwhile, were announced Monday morning.

