The Walking Dead Star Chandler Riggs' Father Slams Showrunner Scott M. Gimple for "Firing" His Son

Not everyone is handling the the events of The Walking Dead's midseason finale so well.

While fans are no doubt still reeling over the shocking revelation that poor Carl (Chandler Riggs) had been repaid for his heroic actions in Alexandria in the face of Negan's imminent attack with a walker bite to the ribs, someone a little closer to the actor is making it known that they're none too pleased with the decision to kill off one of the show's few remaining original cast members. Especially one whose character is still alive and well in the show's source material.

Shortly after the episode aired, William Riggs, the actor's father voiced his displeasure in a since-deleted his Facebook page, calling out showrunner Scott M. Gimple and AMC in the process.