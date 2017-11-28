The Weeknd Deletes Selena Gomez From His Social Media

Selena Gomez...who?

Almost a month after their "amicable" break up, The Weeknd is slowly taking steps to delete his famous ex-girlfriend (who was recently spotted kissing Justin Bieber) from his Instagram and seemingly his life.

The "Starboy" singer has just unfollowed and wiped away all signs of the "Wolves" singer from his Instagram account, so say the rabid looky-loos who notice those sorts of things (and yes, we can confirm that that's true).

Where once the two cozied up on each other for all to see, there is no trace of their short-lived love on Abel Tesfaye's 'Gram.

So for any of you holding out for a reconciliation—it may be time to let go.

Interestingly enough, Gomez still has plenty of photos of the 10-month twosome on her 130 million-strong Instagram account. One photo was posted as recently as Sept. 5.

Although who knows how long those coupled-up pics will stay on her social media now that Abel's wiped his Insta clean of his former lady love?