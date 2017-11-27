Meghan Markle, Anne Hathaway and More of Our Favorite American Princesses in Pop Culture

There's going to be a new princess in town!
Earlier today, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their royal engagement after a little over a year of dating. The 36-year-old is a biracial American actress from Los Angeles—so needless to say, Markle is certainly breaking the British mold of what we think a typical princess is.
The big news got us pondering about a few of our favorite American pop princesses (no, not Britney Spears or Taylor Swift) from film and television; actresses who gave many of us the fleeting fantasy that maybe one day, we too would wear a tiara on our heads and go to glittering balls decked out in dazzling gowns...
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Of course, we loved Anne Hathaway's film debut as ugly duckling-turned-swan Mia Thermopolis in 2001 hit The Princess Diaries.
Who could forget when Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) became princess of Monaco (how Grace Kelly of her!) when she married (and then divorced) Prince Louis Grimaldi?
Every girl going to college wished she could have a royal run-in with the prince of Denmark, a la Julia Stiles in the Prince and Me.
Those actresses may have gotten to play princess-for-a-day on camera, however, the Suits star's engagement to a real-life prince means she will be a real-life royal. Not bad for an American...
Who is your favorite pop culture princess?
