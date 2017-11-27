Terry Crews Reacts to Adam Venit Returning to WME After Sexual Assault Allegations

Terry Crews didn't hold back on expressing how he feels about Adam Venit returning to the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).
"SOMEONE GOT A PASS," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star tweeted along with an article by The Hollywood Reporter announcing Venit's return.
Back in October, Crews accused an unnamed "Hollywood executive" of groping his privates. The allegation came via series of tweets and was said to have taken place in 2016 at a Hollywood function. Then in November, Crews reported his alleged sexual assault to the Los Angeles Police. However, Crews didn't publicly tie Venit's name to the alleged incident until he sat down for an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan later that month.
During the interview, Crews said he was "assaulted" by Venit. He also said that the executive made "overtly sexual tongue moves" at him and squeezed his genitals. After Venit allegedly came back a second time, Crews said he pushed him back; however, he said the executive laughed at him and the actor eventually left the party with his wife.
"I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified," the actor told the GMA anchor. "I was horrified."
WME issued a statement to Good Morning America and said Venit had been "suspended following the internal investigation into the matter."
According to Deadline, Venit, who served as the head of WME's Motion Picture Group, returned to his desk after a 30-day suspension as the agency conducted an investigation. Deadline also reported that the executive no longer has his title and serves as an agent.
WME confirmed Deadline's report to E! News. E! News also attempted to reach Venit following his GMA interview.
In response to the news, Crews also tweeted a picture of a letter WME's CEO Ari Emanuel wrote for HuffPost in 2006. According to Crews' tweet, the open letter was about Mel Gibson's previous anti-Semitic remarks and Emanuel's demand for the entertainment industry to shun the Braveheart actor. Crews said he replaced Venit's name for Gibson's in the letter and the words "sexual assault" for "anti-Semitic." After allegedly sending the revised letter back to Emanuel, Crews claimed the executive told him "it's different."
Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 27, 2017
I exchanged Adam Venit for Mel, and sexual assault for anti-Semitic.
He said "it's different" and handed the letter back to me.
Crews also received words of support from actor and comedian Judah Friedlander following news of Venit's return.
"Terry, I support you," Friedlander tweeted.